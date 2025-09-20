Commissioner dispatches relief consignment for flood victims

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Marryam Khan dispatched a relief consignment provided by Unilever Pakistan for flood victims, here on Saturday.

Over 500 ration cartons were handed over to the commissioner by Unilever for distribution among affected families. Each ration carton contains flour, sugar, rice, gram lentils, tea, milk, cooking oil, soap, mosquito repellent spray, and other essential items.

The consignment was formally handed over by Unilever Lahore GM, Shehzad Waris, who briefed the commissioner on the company’s relief efforts.

Commissioner Marryam Khan appreciated Unilever Pakistan’s humanitarian support and said the consignment has been handed over to the Lahore district administration for distribution. She added that the ration cartons will be distributed among flood victims in Theme Park Society through the district administration.