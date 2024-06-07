Open Menu

AC Visits THQ Hospital Murree To Inspect Facilities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2024 | 10:56 PM

Assistant Commissioner Murree Captain retired Abdul Wahab on Friday visited the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, Murree to inspect the facilities being provided there

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Murree Captain retired Abdul Wahab on Friday visited the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, Murree to inspect the facilities being provided there.

He took round of the wards of the hospital and directed the administration to improve the cleanliness arrangements.

Meanwhile, AC Kotli Sattian Dr Muhammad Anas during a visit to THQ hospital Kotli Sattian checked the attendance of the staff and reviewed the sanitation services there.

He interacted with the patients and inquired about the facilities provided to them. Dr Anas said that the provision of the best kind of facilities to the patients was the responsibility of the government and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

