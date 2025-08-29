Open Menu

AC Warns Against Overpricing In Chaman

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2025 | 07:20 PM

AC warns against overpricing in Chaman

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) A meeting was convened under the chairmanship of Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Chaman, Azizullah Kakar, with flour and sugar dealers as well as bakers to ensure strict compliance with the official price list.

Presidents of the dealers’ associations and bakers from Chaman city attended the meeting. During the session, detailed discussions were held on enforcing the official rate list and controlling prices.

Addressing the participants, the AC stressed that implementation of the official rate list, adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), and maintenance of cleanliness must be ensured.

He stated that while reasonable profit was the right of every shopkeeper, it was equally important to provide the public with clean, transparent, and quality commodities at fair prices.

He emphasized that arbitrary pricing should be strictly avoided, as ensuring public convenience was a shared responsibility.

The AC directed that all shopkeepers must prominently display the official price list in their shops and warned that violations would result in strict legal action. Penalties include heavy fines, sealing of shops, and even imprisonment of violators.

Kakar urged all traders to conduct their business strictly in accordance with the official price list to maintain market stability and fairness.

Recent Stories

vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Amba ..

Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400

4 hours ago
 At least 20 dead, thousands displaced as devastati ..

At least 20 dead, thousands displaced as devastating floods hit Punjab

7 hours ago
 Black Holes and Holy Quran: A Cosmic Convergence

Black Holes and Holy Quran: A Cosmic Convergence

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025

10 hours ago
 A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Soc ..

A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Social Enters the Crypto Space

20 hours ago
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari grieved over loss o ..

20 hours ago
 Pakistan acknowledges Trump’s role in regional p ..

Pakistan acknowledges Trump’s role in regional peace: Senator Siddiqui

20 hours ago
 Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "E ..

Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "Environmental Disaster"

20 hours ago
 Jam Kamal stresses modernization of insurance sect ..

Jam Kamal stresses modernization of insurance sector through ordinance amendment ..

20 hours ago
 RCCI to lead exporters’ delegation to bangladesh

RCCI to lead exporters’ delegation to bangladesh

20 hours ago
 Exceptionally high flood reported in River Ravi; C ..

Exceptionally high flood reported in River Ravi; Chiniot administration on high ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan