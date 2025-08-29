AC Warns Against Overpricing In Chaman
Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2025 | 07:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) A meeting was convened under the chairmanship of Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Chaman, Azizullah Kakar, with flour and sugar dealers as well as bakers to ensure strict compliance with the official price list.
Presidents of the dealers’ associations and bakers from Chaman city attended the meeting. During the session, detailed discussions were held on enforcing the official rate list and controlling prices.
Addressing the participants, the AC stressed that implementation of the official rate list, adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), and maintenance of cleanliness must be ensured.
He stated that while reasonable profit was the right of every shopkeeper, it was equally important to provide the public with clean, transparent, and quality commodities at fair prices.
He emphasized that arbitrary pricing should be strictly avoided, as ensuring public convenience was a shared responsibility.
The AC directed that all shopkeepers must prominently display the official price list in their shops and warned that violations would result in strict legal action. Penalties include heavy fines, sealing of shops, and even imprisonment of violators.
Kakar urged all traders to conduct their business strictly in accordance with the official price list to maintain market stability and fairness.
Recent Stories
Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400
At least 20 dead, thousands displaced as devastating floods hit Punjab
Black Holes and Holy Quran: A Cosmic Convergence
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025
A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Social Enters the Crypto Space
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari grieved over loss o ..
Pakistan acknowledges Trump’s role in regional peace: Senator Siddiqui
Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "Environmental Disaster"
Jam Kamal stresses modernization of insurance sector through ordinance amendment ..
RCCI to lead exporters’ delegation to bangladesh
Exceptionally high flood reported in River Ravi; Chiniot administration on high ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Student, parents praise FDE's BS admission portal2 minutes ago
-
Section 144 imposed around FBISE examination centers in Abbottabad2 minutes ago
-
AC warns against overpricing in Chaman2 minutes ago
-
PFA to launch nutrition programme for Lahore schools also2 minutes ago
-
UoB’s Vice Chancellor stresses for ensuring research quality, innovation2 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police seize over 5.5 kg of charas, 3 arrested2 minutes ago
-
PITB, PCNF sign service level agreement to enhance digital infrastructure12 minutes ago
-
Qira’at, Naat competitions held to mark Ashra Rahmatul-lil-Alameen (SAW)12 minutes ago
-
Two children found dead in car12 minutes ago
-
Federal, provincial govts in close coordination to provide health facilities in wake of climate disa ..12 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt committed to public welfare, development: MPA Chaudhry Sher Ali12 minutes ago
-
Decision to appoint additional administrative officers in flood -hit districts12 minutes ago