AC warns against overpricing in Chaman

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) A meeting was convened under the chairmanship of Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Chaman, Azizullah Kakar, with flour and sugar dealers as well as bakers to ensure strict compliance with the official price list.

Presidents of the dealers’ associations and bakers from Chaman city attended the meeting. During the session, detailed discussions were held on enforcing the official rate list and controlling prices.

Addressing the participants, the AC stressed that implementation of the official rate list, adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), and maintenance of cleanliness must be ensured.

He stated that while reasonable profit was the right of every shopkeeper, it was equally important to provide the public with clean, transparent, and quality commodities at fair prices.

He emphasized that arbitrary pricing should be strictly avoided, as ensuring public convenience was a shared responsibility.

The AC directed that all shopkeepers must prominently display the official price list in their shops and warned that violations would result in strict legal action. Penalties include heavy fines, sealing of shops, and even imprisonment of violators.

Kakar urged all traders to conduct their business strictly in accordance with the official price list to maintain market stability and fairness.