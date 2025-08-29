Section 144 Imposed Around FBISE Examination Centers In Abbottabad
Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2025 | 07:20 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) To ensure a peaceful and transparent environment during the Matric 2nd Annual Examinations 2025, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sarmad Saleem Akram has imposed Section 144 across the district.
The order, issued on the recommendation of the Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) Islamabad, will remain effective from September 12 to October 10, 2025. Under the directives, all kinds of gatherings have been banned within a 200-yard radius of examination centers.
The restriction will apply around the following centers: Army Burn Hall College for Boys, Mansehra Road; Army Public school and College, PMA Kakul; and Army Public School and College (FF Centre), Murree Chowk, Abbottabad.
The DC warned that violators would face punitive action under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code. The administration has also appealed to the public to cooperate in maintaining a peaceful and transparent examination environment.
Recent Stories
Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400
At least 20 dead, thousands displaced as devastating floods hit Punjab
Black Holes and Holy Quran: A Cosmic Convergence
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025
A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Social Enters the Crypto Space
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari grieved over loss o ..
Pakistan acknowledges Trump’s role in regional peace: Senator Siddiqui
Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "Environmental Disaster"
Jam Kamal stresses modernization of insurance sector through ordinance amendment ..
RCCI to lead exporters’ delegation to bangladesh
Exceptionally high flood reported in River Ravi; Chiniot administration on high ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Student, parents praise FDE's BS admission portal2 minutes ago
-
Section 144 imposed around FBISE examination centers in Abbottabad2 minutes ago
-
AC warns against overpricing in Chaman2 minutes ago
-
PFA to launch nutrition programme for Lahore schools also2 minutes ago
-
UoB’s Vice Chancellor stresses for ensuring research quality, innovation2 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police seize over 5.5 kg of charas, 3 arrested2 minutes ago
-
PITB, PCNF sign service level agreement to enhance digital infrastructure12 minutes ago
-
Qira’at, Naat competitions held to mark Ashra Rahmatul-lil-Alameen (SAW)12 minutes ago
-
Two children found dead in car12 minutes ago
-
Federal, provincial govts in close coordination to provide health facilities in wake of climate disa ..12 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt committed to public welfare, development: MPA Chaudhry Sher Ali12 minutes ago
-
Decision to appoint additional administrative officers in flood -hit districts12 minutes ago