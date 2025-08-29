Section 144 imposed around FBISE examination centers in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) To ensure a peaceful and transparent environment during the Matric 2nd Annual Examinations 2025, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sarmad Saleem Akram has imposed Section 144 across the district.

The order, issued on the recommendation of the Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) Islamabad, will remain effective from September 12 to October 10, 2025. Under the directives, all kinds of gatherings have been banned within a 200-yard radius of examination centers.

The restriction will apply around the following centers: Army Burn Hall College for Boys, Mansehra Road; Army Public school and College, PMA Kakul; and Army Public School and College (FF Centre), Murree Chowk, Abbottabad.

The DC warned that violators would face punitive action under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code. The administration has also appealed to the public to cooperate in maintaining a peaceful and transparent examination environment.