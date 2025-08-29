PFA to launch nutrition programme for Lahore schools also

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) has decided to launch its school nutrition programme for Lahore schools also.

The PFA sources told APP that in the first phase, the programme will be launched in 40 schools in different districts of Lahore and children will be provides healthy lunch boxes from first to fifth grade, and children's lunch box will include rice, vegetables, pulses and other healthy foods.

To make it successful, officers and employees of various department would be urged to share their amount, adding it would also be shared with various NGOs. The regular assessment of children's health and fitness will be started three month after launch of the program.

To a query they said that assessment will be examined by growth, improvement of sight and overall health, adding all stages will be strictly monitored, from the preparation of the lunch box to its distribution.