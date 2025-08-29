Open Menu

PFA To Launch Nutrition Programme For Lahore Schools Also

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2025 | 07:20 PM

PFA to launch nutrition programme for Lahore schools also

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) has decided to launch its school nutrition programme for Lahore schools also.

The PFA sources told APP that in the first phase, the programme will be launched in 40 schools in different districts of Lahore and children will be provides healthy lunch boxes from first to fifth grade, and children's lunch box will include rice, vegetables, pulses and other healthy foods.

To make it successful, officers and employees of various department would be urged to share their amount, adding it would also be shared with various NGOs. The regular assessment of children's health and fitness will be started three month after launch of the program.

To a query they said that assessment will be examined by growth, improvement of sight and overall health, adding all stages will be strictly monitored, from the preparation of the lunch box to its distribution.

Recent Stories

vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Amba ..

Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400

4 hours ago
 At least 20 dead, thousands displaced as devastati ..

At least 20 dead, thousands displaced as devastating floods hit Punjab

7 hours ago
 Black Holes and Holy Quran: A Cosmic Convergence

Black Holes and Holy Quran: A Cosmic Convergence

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025

10 hours ago
 A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Soc ..

A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Social Enters the Crypto Space

20 hours ago
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari grieved over loss o ..

20 hours ago
 Pakistan acknowledges Trump’s role in regional p ..

Pakistan acknowledges Trump’s role in regional peace: Senator Siddiqui

20 hours ago
 Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "E ..

Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "Environmental Disaster"

20 hours ago
 Jam Kamal stresses modernization of insurance sect ..

Jam Kamal stresses modernization of insurance sector through ordinance amendment ..

20 hours ago
 RCCI to lead exporters’ delegation to bangladesh

RCCI to lead exporters’ delegation to bangladesh

20 hours ago
 Exceptionally high flood reported in River Ravi; C ..

Exceptionally high flood reported in River Ravi; Chiniot administration on high ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan