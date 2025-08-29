PFA To Launch Nutrition Programme For Lahore Schools Also
Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2025 | 07:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) has decided to launch its school nutrition programme for Lahore schools also.
The PFA sources told APP that in the first phase, the programme will be launched in 40 schools in different districts of Lahore and children will be provides healthy lunch boxes from first to fifth grade, and children's lunch box will include rice, vegetables, pulses and other healthy foods.
To make it successful, officers and employees of various department would be urged to share their amount, adding it would also be shared with various NGOs. The regular assessment of children's health and fitness will be started three month after launch of the program.
To a query they said that assessment will be examined by growth, improvement of sight and overall health, adding all stages will be strictly monitored, from the preparation of the lunch box to its distribution.
Recent Stories
Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400
At least 20 dead, thousands displaced as devastating floods hit Punjab
Black Holes and Holy Quran: A Cosmic Convergence
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025
A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Social Enters the Crypto Space
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari grieved over loss o ..
Pakistan acknowledges Trump’s role in regional peace: Senator Siddiqui
Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "Environmental Disaster"
Jam Kamal stresses modernization of insurance sector through ordinance amendment ..
RCCI to lead exporters’ delegation to bangladesh
Exceptionally high flood reported in River Ravi; Chiniot administration on high ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Student, parents praise FDE's BS admission portal2 minutes ago
-
Section 144 imposed around FBISE examination centers in Abbottabad2 minutes ago
-
AC warns against overpricing in Chaman2 minutes ago
-
PFA to launch nutrition programme for Lahore schools also2 minutes ago
-
UoB’s Vice Chancellor stresses for ensuring research quality, innovation2 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police seize over 5.5 kg of charas, 3 arrested2 minutes ago
-
PITB, PCNF sign service level agreement to enhance digital infrastructure12 minutes ago
-
Qira’at, Naat competitions held to mark Ashra Rahmatul-lil-Alameen (SAW)12 minutes ago
-
Two children found dead in car12 minutes ago
-
Federal, provincial govts in close coordination to provide health facilities in wake of climate disa ..12 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt committed to public welfare, development: MPA Chaudhry Sher Ali12 minutes ago
-
Decision to appoint additional administrative officers in flood -hit districts12 minutes ago