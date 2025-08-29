Open Menu

Rawalpindi Police Seize Over 5.5 Kg Of Charas, 3 Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Rawalpindi Police seize over 5.5 kg of charas, 3 arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police have arrested three drug traffickers and seized over 5.5 kilograms of charas in operations across the district, a police spokesperson stated on Friday.

The raids were carried out by police from three different precincts, resulting in significant drug seizures.

In the Chaklala area, police apprehended one suspect and recovered 2.4 kilograms of charas. Separately, the Wah Saddar and Gujar Khan police stations each arrested a suspect and seized 1.68kg and 1.64kg of the drug, respectively.

Recent Stories

vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Amba ..

Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400

4 hours ago
 At least 20 dead, thousands displaced as devastati ..

At least 20 dead, thousands displaced as devastating floods hit Punjab

8 hours ago
 Black Holes and Holy Quran: A Cosmic Convergence

Black Holes and Holy Quran: A Cosmic Convergence

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025

10 hours ago
 A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Soc ..

A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Social Enters the Crypto Space

20 hours ago
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari grieved over loss o ..

20 hours ago
 Pakistan acknowledges Trump’s role in regional p ..

Pakistan acknowledges Trump’s role in regional peace: Senator Siddiqui

20 hours ago
 Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "E ..

Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "Environmental Disaster"

20 hours ago
 Jam Kamal stresses modernization of insurance sect ..

Jam Kamal stresses modernization of insurance sector through ordinance amendment ..

20 hours ago
 RCCI to lead exporters’ delegation to bangladesh

RCCI to lead exporters’ delegation to bangladesh

20 hours ago
 Exceptionally high flood reported in River Ravi; C ..

Exceptionally high flood reported in River Ravi; Chiniot administration on high ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan