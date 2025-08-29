Rawalpindi Police Seize Over 5.5 Kg Of Charas, 3 Arrested
Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2025 | 07:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police have arrested three drug traffickers and seized over 5.5 kilograms of charas in operations across the district, a police spokesperson stated on Friday.
The raids were carried out by police from three different precincts, resulting in significant drug seizures.
In the Chaklala area, police apprehended one suspect and recovered 2.4 kilograms of charas. Separately, the Wah Saddar and Gujar Khan police stations each arrested a suspect and seized 1.68kg and 1.64kg of the drug, respectively.
Recent Stories
Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400
At least 20 dead, thousands displaced as devastating floods hit Punjab
Black Holes and Holy Quran: A Cosmic Convergence
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025
A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Social Enters the Crypto Space
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari grieved over loss o ..
Pakistan acknowledges Trump’s role in regional peace: Senator Siddiqui
Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "Environmental Disaster"
Jam Kamal stresses modernization of insurance sector through ordinance amendment ..
RCCI to lead exporters’ delegation to bangladesh
Exceptionally high flood reported in River Ravi; Chiniot administration on high ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Student, parents praise FDE's BS admission portal3 minutes ago
-
Section 144 imposed around FBISE examination centers in Abbottabad3 minutes ago
-
AC warns against overpricing in Chaman3 minutes ago
-
PFA to launch nutrition programme for Lahore schools also3 minutes ago
-
UoB’s Vice Chancellor stresses for ensuring research quality, innovation3 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police seize over 5.5 kg of charas, 3 arrested3 minutes ago
-
PITB, PCNF sign service level agreement to enhance digital infrastructure13 minutes ago
-
Qira’at, Naat competitions held to mark Ashra Rahmatul-lil-Alameen (SAW)13 minutes ago
-
Two children found dead in car13 minutes ago
-
Federal, provincial govts in close coordination to provide health facilities in wake of climate disa ..13 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt committed to public welfare, development: MPA Chaudhry Sher Ali13 minutes ago
-
Decision to appoint additional administrative officers in flood -hit districts13 minutes ago