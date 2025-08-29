Rawalpindi Police seize over 5.5 kg of charas, 3 arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police have arrested three drug traffickers and seized over 5.5 kilograms of charas in operations across the district, a police spokesperson stated on Friday.

The raids were carried out by police from three different precincts, resulting in significant drug seizures.

In the Chaklala area, police apprehended one suspect and recovered 2.4 kilograms of charas. Separately, the Wah Saddar and Gujar Khan police stations each arrested a suspect and seized 1.68kg and 1.64kg of the drug, respectively.