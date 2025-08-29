Open Menu

PITB, PCNF Sign Service Level Agreement To Enhance Digital Infrastructure

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2025 | 07:10 PM

PITB, PCNF sign service level agreement to enhance digital infrastructure

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) and the Punjab Counter Narcotics Force (PCNF) on Friday signed a Service Level Agreement (SLA) to implement comprehensive IT solutions aimed at enhancing operational efficiency within PCNF.

Under this strategic partnership, the PITB will deploy multiple digital systems including the Human Resource System (HRS) and Station Management System (SMS) to support the internal functioning of PCNF. In addition, PITB will develop the official website for PCNF and provide dedicated call center services to streamline communication and public facilitation.

The SLA was signed by PITB Additional Director General (ADG) Syed Qasim Ifzal and PCNF Deputy Director General Lt. Col. Sarfaraz Khan. The signing ceremony was attended by Brig. Mazhar Iqbal, Director General, PCNF, along with senior officials from both organizations.

As part of this initiative, PITB will also provide comprehensive training to PCNF personnel and ensure ongoing technical support to guarantee secure, reliable, and efficient operations of the deployed systems throughout the duration of the project.

This collaboration marks a significant step toward leveraging technology for better governance and institutional transparency in Punjab’s law enforcement and counter-narcotics efforts.

In his message, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “We are transforming public institutions through modern technology, and this agreement reflects our commitment to building efficient and transparent systems. The implementation of digital solutions for the Punjab Counter Narcotics Force will not only enhance operational efficiency but also empower the department to meet contemporary challenges with strengthened digital capabilities.”

Recent Stories

vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Amba ..

Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400

4 hours ago
 At least 20 dead, thousands displaced as devastati ..

At least 20 dead, thousands displaced as devastating floods hit Punjab

7 hours ago
 Black Holes and Holy Quran: A Cosmic Convergence

Black Holes and Holy Quran: A Cosmic Convergence

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025

10 hours ago
 A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Soc ..

A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Social Enters the Crypto Space

20 hours ago
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari grieved over loss o ..

20 hours ago
 Pakistan acknowledges Trump’s role in regional p ..

Pakistan acknowledges Trump’s role in regional peace: Senator Siddiqui

20 hours ago
 Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "E ..

Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "Environmental Disaster"

20 hours ago
 Jam Kamal stresses modernization of insurance sect ..

Jam Kamal stresses modernization of insurance sector through ordinance amendment ..

20 hours ago
 RCCI to lead exporters’ delegation to bangladesh

RCCI to lead exporters’ delegation to bangladesh

20 hours ago
 Exceptionally high flood reported in River Ravi; C ..

Exceptionally high flood reported in River Ravi; Chiniot administration on high ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan