PITB, PCNF Sign Service Level Agreement To Enhance Digital Infrastructure
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2025 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) and the Punjab Counter Narcotics Force (PCNF) on Friday signed a Service Level Agreement (SLA) to implement comprehensive IT solutions aimed at enhancing operational efficiency within PCNF.
Under this strategic partnership, the PITB will deploy multiple digital systems including the Human Resource System (HRS) and Station Management System (SMS) to support the internal functioning of PCNF. In addition, PITB will develop the official website for PCNF and provide dedicated call center services to streamline communication and public facilitation.
The SLA was signed by PITB Additional Director General (ADG) Syed Qasim Ifzal and PCNF Deputy Director General Lt. Col. Sarfaraz Khan. The signing ceremony was attended by Brig. Mazhar Iqbal, Director General, PCNF, along with senior officials from both organizations.
As part of this initiative, PITB will also provide comprehensive training to PCNF personnel and ensure ongoing technical support to guarantee secure, reliable, and efficient operations of the deployed systems throughout the duration of the project.
This collaboration marks a significant step toward leveraging technology for better governance and institutional transparency in Punjab’s law enforcement and counter-narcotics efforts.
In his message, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “We are transforming public institutions through modern technology, and this agreement reflects our commitment to building efficient and transparent systems. The implementation of digital solutions for the Punjab Counter Narcotics Force will not only enhance operational efficiency but also empower the department to meet contemporary challenges with strengthened digital capabilities.”
Recent Stories
Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400
At least 20 dead, thousands displaced as devastating floods hit Punjab
Black Holes and Holy Quran: A Cosmic Convergence
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025
A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Social Enters the Crypto Space
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari grieved over loss o ..
Pakistan acknowledges Trump’s role in regional peace: Senator Siddiqui
Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "Environmental Disaster"
Jam Kamal stresses modernization of insurance sector through ordinance amendment ..
RCCI to lead exporters’ delegation to bangladesh
Exceptionally high flood reported in River Ravi; Chiniot administration on high ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PITB, PCNF sign service level agreement to enhance digital infrastructure4 minutes ago
-
Qira’at, Naat competitions held to mark Ashra Rahmatul-lil-Alameen (SAW)4 minutes ago
-
Two children found dead in car4 minutes ago
-
Federal, provincial govts in close coordination to provide health facilities in wake of climate disa ..4 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt committed to public welfare, development: MPA Chaudhry Sher Ali4 minutes ago
-
Decision to appoint additional administrative officers in flood -hit districts4 minutes ago
-
Commissioner launches anti-polio drive in Sibi4 minutes ago
-
Lahore flood: TEVTA closes several colleges4 minutes ago
-
Peace Cricket Tournament held at Kalaya4 minutes ago
-
Musadik Malik calls trees “nature’s factory against disaster”14 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Labs to Face Surprise Inspections, BHCC Warns14 minutes ago
-
Police arrest accused in attempted murder case14 minutes ago