UoB’s Vice Chancellor Stresses For Ensuring Research Quality, Innovation
Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2025 | 07:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) University of Balochistan (UoB)’s Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zahoor Ahmed Bazai on Friday stressed the need to ensure research quality, innovation, relevance to regional and national needs.
He expressed these views while chairing the 189th important meeting of Advanced Studies and Research Board (AS&RB). The meeting was attended by Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Ghulam Razaq Shahwani, Registrar University of Balochistan Muhammad Tariq Jogezai, Chairman Graduate Studies Office (GSO) Dr. Muhammad Qaiser Iqbal, Deans of various faculties, Heads of Departments and other members of the board.
The meeting discussed in detail important issues related to higher education and research, including approval of MS, MPhil and PhD research, degree cases and other research documents. The board approved new and ongoing MS/MPhil/PhD degree programs and research abstracts received from various departments.
Addressing the meeting, the Vice Chancellor emphasized the need to ensure research quality, innovation, and relevance to regional and national needs.
The meeting also reviewed measures related to improving research output, publication in research journals, and the supervision system for postgraduate research.
Recent Stories
Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400
At least 20 dead, thousands displaced as devastating floods hit Punjab
Black Holes and Holy Quran: A Cosmic Convergence
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025
A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Social Enters the Crypto Space
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari grieved over loss o ..
Pakistan acknowledges Trump’s role in regional peace: Senator Siddiqui
Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "Environmental Disaster"
Jam Kamal stresses modernization of insurance sector through ordinance amendment ..
RCCI to lead exporters’ delegation to bangladesh
Exceptionally high flood reported in River Ravi; Chiniot administration on high ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Student, parents praise FDE's BS admission portal2 minutes ago
-
Section 144 imposed around FBISE examination centers in Abbottabad2 minutes ago
-
AC warns against overpricing in Chaman2 minutes ago
-
PFA to launch nutrition programme for Lahore schools also2 minutes ago
-
UoB’s Vice Chancellor stresses for ensuring research quality, innovation2 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police seize over 5.5 kg of charas, 3 arrested2 minutes ago
-
PITB, PCNF sign service level agreement to enhance digital infrastructure12 minutes ago
-
Qira’at, Naat competitions held to mark Ashra Rahmatul-lil-Alameen (SAW)12 minutes ago
-
Two children found dead in car12 minutes ago
-
Federal, provincial govts in close coordination to provide health facilities in wake of climate disa ..12 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt committed to public welfare, development: MPA Chaudhry Sher Ali12 minutes ago
-
Decision to appoint additional administrative officers in flood -hit districts12 minutes ago