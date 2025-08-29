Open Menu

UoB’s Vice Chancellor Stresses For Ensuring Research Quality, Innovation

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2025 | 07:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) University of Balochistan (UoB)’s Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zahoor Ahmed Bazai on Friday stressed the need to ensure research quality, innovation, relevance to regional and national needs.

He expressed these views while chairing the 189th important meeting of Advanced Studies and Research Board (AS&RB). The meeting was attended by Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Ghulam Razaq Shahwani, Registrar University of Balochistan Muhammad Tariq Jogezai, Chairman Graduate Studies Office (GSO) Dr. Muhammad Qaiser Iqbal, Deans of various faculties, Heads of Departments and other members of the board.

The meeting discussed in detail important issues related to higher education and research, including approval of MS, MPhil and PhD research, degree cases and other research documents. The board approved new and ongoing MS/MPhil/PhD degree programs and research abstracts received from various departments.

Addressing the meeting, the Vice Chancellor emphasized the need to ensure research quality, innovation, and relevance to regional and national needs.

The meeting also reviewed measures related to improving research output, publication in research journals, and the supervision system for postgraduate research.

