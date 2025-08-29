(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Students and parents lauded the Federal Directorate of education’s (FDE) newly launched BS admission portal, terming it a transparent, efficient and user-friendly initiative.

In a statement issued on Friday, FDE said the portal reflected its commitment to digital transformation and quality service delivery, ensuring equal access to BS admission opportunities for all.

Hundreds of candidates have already submitted applications through the online system, which has significantly reduced the challenges previously faced in manual submission.