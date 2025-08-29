Student, Parents Praise FDE's BS Admission Portal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2025 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Students and parents lauded the Federal Directorate of education’s (FDE) newly launched BS admission portal, terming it a transparent, efficient and user-friendly initiative.
In a statement issued on Friday, FDE said the portal reflected its commitment to digital transformation and quality service delivery, ensuring equal access to BS admission opportunities for all.
Hundreds of candidates have already submitted applications through the online system, which has significantly reduced the challenges previously faced in manual submission.
Recent Stories
Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400
At least 20 dead, thousands displaced as devastating floods hit Punjab
Black Holes and Holy Quran: A Cosmic Convergence
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025
A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Social Enters the Crypto Space
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari grieved over loss o ..
Pakistan acknowledges Trump’s role in regional peace: Senator Siddiqui
Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "Environmental Disaster"
Jam Kamal stresses modernization of insurance sector through ordinance amendment ..
RCCI to lead exporters’ delegation to bangladesh
Exceptionally high flood reported in River Ravi; Chiniot administration on high ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Student, parents praise FDE's BS admission portal6 minutes ago
-
Section 144 imposed around FBISE examination centers in Abbottabad6 minutes ago
-
AC warns against overpricing in Chaman6 minutes ago
-
PFA to launch nutrition programme for Lahore schools also7 minutes ago
-
UoB’s Vice Chancellor stresses for ensuring research quality, innovation7 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police seize over 5.5 kg of charas, 3 arrested7 minutes ago
-
PITB, PCNF sign service level agreement to enhance digital infrastructure16 minutes ago
-
Qira’at, Naat competitions held to mark Ashra Rahmatul-lil-Alameen (SAW)16 minutes ago
-
Two children found dead in car16 minutes ago
-
Federal, provincial govts in close coordination to provide health facilities in wake of climate disa ..16 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt committed to public welfare, development: MPA Chaudhry Sher Ali16 minutes ago
-
Decision to appoint additional administrative officers in flood -hit districts16 minutes ago