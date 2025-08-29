Qira’at, Naat competitions held to mark Ashra Rahmatul-lil-Alameen (SAW)

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) A district-level ceremony of Qira’at and Naat competitions in connection with Ashra Rahmatul-lil-Alameen was held here at Mufti Mahmood school and College.

Assistant Commissioner Syed Muhammad Arsalan was the chief guest of the event which was also attended by AC Paroa Shah Behraam, trainee assistant commissioners, officials of various government departments, teachers from schools, colleges, universities, and madrassas, as well as parents and students in large numbers.

During the ceremony, participating students presented Qira’at and Naats. Addressing the gathering, the chief guest lauded the efforts of the students, saying that the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) serve as a guiding light for all aspects of human life. “Even the non-believers of His time acknowledged his truthfulness and honesty, and to this day His example is quoted across the world,” the assistant commissioner remarked.