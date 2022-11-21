UrduPoint.com

Academic Week Starts At Federal Board

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Academic Week starts at Federal Board

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) on Monday organized 'Academic Week' in which the directorates of educational institutions, affiliated with the board, participated.

According to the details, on the first day of 'Academic Week' a competition of Husn-e-Qirat recitation was held in which Haseebullah (FG Public school for Boys, Kharian Cantt) won the first prize in the SSC level competitions, while Hafiz Bilal Ahmed (FG Public School Rawalpindi) got the second position and Umar Amin (PAEC Boys College Chashma) got the third position.

Similarly, Abdullah (Askaria College Rawalpindi) got first position, Muhammad Asim Nazir (FG Inter College Bahawalpur) got second position and Hafiz Muhammad Ahmed (FG Degree College Gujranwala Cantt) got third position in HSSC level Husn-e-Qarat competition.

On the occasion, Secretary of Federal Board Rao Atiq Ahmed distributed the prizes among the students who secured positions.

Director Mirza Ali, Director Miss Shafaq Jabin, Deputy Director Miss Shabana Arif and board officers also participated.

On the occasion, the special guest incharge of Faisal Masjid Qari Muhammad Zia-ur-Rehman congratulated the children who won positions in the recitation competition.

In his speech, he said that the only solution to the problems that the world is facing today and especially the problems that Muslims are facing is that we should turn towards the Quran which is key to success.

