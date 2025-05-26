Accountability Committee Clears Speaker Swati's Corruption Allegations
Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2025 | 06:48 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Babar Saleem Swati, has been cleared of all corruption allegations by the provincial Accountability Committee.
The committee, formed to curb corruption in the province, concluded its investigation and found no evidence of wrongdoing.
Speaking to journalists at the Assembly Secretariat on Monday, Speaker Swati revealed that the accusations were initially made by PTI leader Azam Swati following his release from jail.
“After Azam Swati made these claims during a speech in Mansehra, I wrote to the PTI Chairman and the Chief Minister requesting an official inquiry into the matter,” he said.
Azam Swati later submitted a formal complaint to the Accountability Committee, expanding the scope of the allegations to include misuse of authority, illegal appointments and promotions within the Assembly Secretariat.
However, the committee found that all actions had been carried out in accordance with relevant laws and rules, and no evidence of corruption was discovered, effectively closing the inquiry.
Swati highlighted the reforms undertaken during his tenure, particularly the formulation of the Assembly Act, which he said was accomplished in a record six months.
“What could not be done in fifty years, we achieved in half a year,” he remarked, crediting assembly members, relevant departments, and the National Assembly Secretariat for their efforts.
Commenting on Azam Swati, the Speaker claimed he is a man who does not compromise and questioned the motives behind the accusations, suggesting there might be hidden influences at play.
He recounted how he was appointed Speaker without lobbying, saying he was asleep when Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur called to inform him of the decision.
Upon assuming office, he found the Assembly Secretariat in disarray and said that the new Assembly Act has brought structure and accountability.
“Now, positions at grade 17 and above are filled through promotions instead of direct appointments by the Speaker,” he explained.
Reaffirming his loyalty to his party, Swati said, “I am a party man. If the party chairman or provincial president sends me a message, my resignation will be on the table within five minutes.”
Swati also discussed the Kohistan corruption case, saying that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has recovered Rs 26 billion in the case, which involved three departments and the National Bank.
“Our role is to ensure oversight, not investigation. A forensic audit over the past ten years, as ordered by the Public Accounts Committee, will uncover everything,” he concluded.
