ACE Larkana's Team Raids XEN Engineering Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 05:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The team of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Larkana led by Circle Officer Amanullah Rajpar under the supervision of Judicial Magistrate Larkana-I Adil Aziz Solangi on Monday raided the office of XEN Public Health Engineering.

The ACE Team Larkana seized the relevant record of XEN Public Health Engineering Larkana office and started investigation, said a statement on Monday.

The raid was carried out in a campaign against corruption in the province on the directives of Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-Corruption & Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo.

Anti-Corruption Department Larkana Circle received complaints of spending Rs 45 million without the approval of the District Oversight Committee.

More Stories From Pakistan

