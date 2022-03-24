UrduPoint.com

ACE Punjab Arrests Five Persons Over Corrupt Practices

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2022 | 09:29 PM

ACE Punjab arrests five persons over corrupt practices

Anti-corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab on Thursday arrested five persons including a proclaimed offender

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Anti-corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab on Thursday arrested five persons including a proclaimed offender.

According to spokesperson for ACE here, Taj Mohammad Khan, the Supervisor Unit, Agriculture Department, Danda Shah has been arrested from Chakwal for receiving bribe for levelling the surface. The amount of Rs. 6,000 has been recovered from the accused at the spot.

Accordingly, an FIR has been registered against the delinquent in Police Station ACE Chakwal.

In another case, ACE arrested a proclaimed offender Muhammad Riaz, the Ex-Junior Clerk GHS, Dhamtal Tehsil Zafarwal, in case FIR No.

27/2010. The accused prepared fake appointment letters and withdrew pays.

The spokesperson said that ACE Faisalabad arrested Muhammad Khalid, Senior Clerk, DHQ Hospital Jhang in a successful trap raid and recovered amount of Rs.4000.

ACE Kasur also arrested Muhammad Amir, the stamp vendor, who, in connivance with Abu Bakar, Ahmad Ali and Muhammad Qasim got sanctioned sale deed No. 6640 and 6641 through impersonation and fraud by producing fake person.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Punjab Police Station Agriculture Sale Kasur Jhang Chakwal Ghanaian Cedi FIR From

Recent Stories

3-day national tent pegging championship starts at ..

3-day national tent pegging championship starts at University of Agriculture Fai ..

3 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes calligr ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes calligraphy exhibition

3 minutes ago
 Antonov Calls Reports of FBI Targeting Russian Emb ..

Antonov Calls Reports of FBI Targeting Russian Embassy Ploy to Flaunt US Intelli ..

3 minutes ago
 3928 polling stations declared sensitive in KP for ..

3928 polling stations declared sensitive in KP for LG polls; Police Chief review ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan-Saudi Arabia sees prospects for new inves ..

Pakistan-Saudi Arabia sees prospects for new investment opportunities

15 minutes ago
 Sports activities have positive impact on lives of ..

Sports activities have positive impact on lives of inmates: DC

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>