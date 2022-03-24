ACE Punjab arrests five persons over corrupt practices

Anti-corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab on Thursday arrested five persons including a proclaimed offender

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Anti-corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab on Thursday arrested five persons including a proclaimed offender.

According to spokesperson for ACE here, Taj Mohammad Khan, the Supervisor Unit, Agriculture Department, Danda Shah has been arrested from Chakwal for receiving bribe for levelling the surface. The amount of Rs. 6,000 has been recovered from the accused at the spot.

Accordingly, an FIR has been registered against the delinquent in Police Station ACE Chakwal.

In another case, ACE arrested a proclaimed offender Muhammad Riaz, the Ex-Junior Clerk GHS, Dhamtal Tehsil Zafarwal, in case FIR No.

27/2010. The accused prepared fake appointment letters and withdrew pays.

The spokesperson said that ACE Faisalabad arrested Muhammad Khalid, Senior Clerk, DHQ Hospital Jhang in a successful trap raid and recovered amount of Rs.4000.

ACE Kasur also arrested Muhammad Amir, the stamp vendor, who, in connivance with Abu Bakar, Ahmad Ali and Muhammad Qasim got sanctioned sale deed No. 6640 and 6641 through impersonation and fraud by producing fake person.