KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The Anti-corruption establishment (ACE) retrieved 313 kanals state-land from squatters here on Thursday in the district.

According to the spokesperson,the ACE team led by Assistant Commissioner Kalim Yousuf conducted raid at village Dhung Shah and retrieved 313 kanals state-land from land mafia.

Further investigation was underway.