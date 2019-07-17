UrduPoint.com
Acha Hua! Maryam Nawaz Reacts To Mian Tariq’s Arrest

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 1 minute ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 03:09 PM

Acha hua! Maryam Nawaz reacts to Mian Tariq’s arrest

She asked will those who blackmailed the judge with the video and made him sentence Nawaz Sharif despite being innocent will also be punished.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 17th July, 2019) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz has reacted to the arrest of Mian Tariq, one of the main characters of judge Arshad Malik’s video scandal.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam Nawaz said, “Good but will those who blackmailed the judge with the video and made him sentence Nawaz Sharif despite being innocent will also be punished?”

In another tweet, she asked will an action be taken against those who leaked Hussain Nawaz’s picture.

Mian Tariq has been taken into custody for making the video of judge Arshad Malik.

The cyber crime wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested him in Islamabad as he was trying to flee Pakistan.

His mobile phone has been confiscated. The mobile phone had an unedited video of the judge.

He was produced before the court of Civil Judge Shaista Kundi amid tight security. The judge has approved his two-day physical remand.

Judge Arshad Malik had apprised the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that how he was pressurized and blackmailed allegedly by the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz's (PML-N) activists to get favourable verdicts for their leader Nawaz Sharif in corruption references.

He had alleged that he was visited by Mian Tariq (an old social acquaintance from when I as serving in Multan as Additional District & Sessions Judge from 2000-2003), who showed him a secretly recorded manipulated immoral video in a compromising position saying that it is you doing this when you were in Multan.

