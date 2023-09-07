Achakzai expresses sorrow on four martyrs in terrorist attack on Chitral border

Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Information Jan Achakzai on Thursday strongly condemned the terrorism incident on the Chitral border near the Pak-Afghan border

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Information Jan Achakzai on Thursday strongly condemned the terrorism incident on the Chitral border near the Pak-Afghan border.

He said that the terrorists attempted a cowardly attack on the posts of the Pakistan Army on the Chitral border which was foiled by personnel of the Pak Army.

He expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of four Army men as a result of the attack.

The Information Minister said that 12 terrorists were killed by the timely retaliatory action of Pakistan forces.

The soldiers fought the enemy with courage and bravery and made the nation proud.

He said that the blood of martyrs will never go in vain and we paid tribute to our heroes. The integrity and survival of the country is possible thanks to the sacrifices of the martyrs, The nation stands with Pak Army to eliminate of anti-peace element from the country.

He said that in this hour of sorrow, we expressed our condolences and sympathy to the families of the martyrs and always prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs.