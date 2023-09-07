Open Menu

Achakzai Expresses Sorrow On Four Martyrs In Terrorist Attack On Chitral Border

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2023 | 08:14 PM

Achakzai expresses sorrow on four martyrs in terrorist attack on Chitral border

Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Information Jan Achakzai on Thursday strongly condemned the terrorism incident on the Chitral border near the Pak-Afghan border

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Information Jan Achakzai on Thursday strongly condemned the terrorism incident on the Chitral border near the Pak-Afghan border.

He said that the terrorists attempted a cowardly attack on the posts of the Pakistan Army on the Chitral border which was foiled by personnel of the Pak Army.

He expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of four Army men as a result of the attack.

The Information Minister said that 12 terrorists were killed by the timely retaliatory action of Pakistan forces.

The soldiers fought the enemy with courage and bravery and made the nation proud.

He said that the blood of martyrs will never go in vain and we paid tribute to our heroes. The integrity and survival of the country is possible thanks to the sacrifices of the martyrs, The nation stands with Pak Army to eliminate of anti-peace element from the country.

He said that in this hour of sorrow, we expressed our condolences and sympathy to the families of the martyrs and always prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Balochistan Army Martyrs Shaheed Information Minister Chitral Border From Blood

Recent Stories

DIFC enacts amended data protection regulations

DIFC enacts amended data protection regulations

2 minutes ago
 Religious affairs minister visits Kartarpur, empha ..

Religious affairs minister visits Kartarpur, emphasizes cross-border harmony

2 minutes ago
 Over 446,000 children vaccinated against Polio in ..

Over 446,000 children vaccinated against Polio in high-risk areas

3 minutes ago
 ‘Net Zero Nuclear’ initiative calls for global ..

‘Net Zero Nuclear’ initiative calls for global collaboration to triple worl ..

16 minutes ago
 Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain observed in Nawabsh ..

Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain observed in Nawabshah

3 minutes ago
 Arrangements finalized to conduct medical, dental ..

Arrangements finalized to conduct medical, dental colleges' entry test: ETEA

3 minutes ago
Zone-VI Whites moved in to semi finals of A.S Natu ..

Zone-VI Whites moved in to semi finals of A.S Natural Stone U-13 Inter Zonal Cri ..

3 minutes ago
 India can't dare cast an evil eye on Pakistan: AJK ..

India can't dare cast an evil eye on Pakistan: AJK PM

3 minutes ago
 flydubai launches daily service to Cairo

Flydubai launches daily service to Cairo

16 minutes ago
 20,935 screened for Hepatitis during LHEAP's 2nd p ..

20,935 screened for Hepatitis during LHEAP's 2nd phase drive

3 minutes ago
 Early settlement of Kashmir dispute key to emergen ..

Early settlement of Kashmir dispute key to emergence of ever lasting peace in So ..

3 minutes ago
 MoHAP calls on pharmaceutical facilities to use on ..

MoHAP calls on pharmaceutical facilities to use online licence renewal service

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan