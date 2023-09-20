ACS for expediting Property Tax collection process

(@FahadShabbir)

The Additional Chief Secretary Local Government Department Sindh, Manzoor Ali Shaikh here on Wednesday directed to expedite the process of Property Tax collection by LG institutions and for measures to gradually increase revenue generation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ):The Additional Chief Secretary Local Government Department Sindh, Manzoor Ali Shaikh here on Wednesday directed to expedite the process of Property Tax collection by LG institutions and for measures to gradually increase revenue generation.

The ACS, while presiding over a review meeting on property tax collection, instructed that smooth process of Property Tax collection from all residential and commercial properties should be ensured without any interruption.

The Property Tax challans should be delivered to owners at districts, towns and union council level in time while mentioning correct addresses on the challans in clear words, he said adding that complete data of returned challans should also be compiled with reasons.

He said that a separate list of the government buildings and institutions exempted from Property Tax should be prepared and tax challans should not be sent to them.

Manzoor Ali Sheikh further said that more bank accounts should be opened immediately to facilitate the public in payment of property tax while all the dues of Pakistan Post should be cleared in time.

The officers of the Excise and Taxation Department briefed the meeting that the Property Tax Department had been transferred to the Sindh Local Government Department with the formal approval of the previous Sindh Cabinet and now the collection of Property Tax in all the districts of Sindh was being ensured by the LG department.

Special Secretary Local Government Usman Muazzam briefed the meeting about the past progress regarding Property Tax collection.