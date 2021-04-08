Active COVID-19 cases surge to 406 in Abbottabad

The lethality of the third wave of Coronavirus continues in district Abbottabad where the total number of confirmed positive cases were surged to 4201

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The lethality of the third wave of Coronavirus continues in district Abbottabad where the total number of confirmed positive cases were surged to 4201.

According to the health department, the total number of confirmed Coronavirus, positive cases were 4201, the number of recovered patients reached 3634, active cases were 406 those were admitted to the various hospital of district Abbottabad for treatment while 161 COVID-19 victims have been expired.

The total number of 60887 Coronavirus tests were conducted where 54929 were negative, 4201 positive, 961 inconclusive while 796 awaited.

District Health Office have also conducted COVID-19 sampling from educational institutions where 269 various institutions were screened, the total number of tests conducted was 17243, the number of positive cases from educational institutions was 730, the number of teachers screened for COVID-19 was 4226, the number of students screened 13017.

District administration and health department have imposed smart lockdown at 471 places including 282 rural/urban/residential areas, 10 hotels and restaurants, 155 educational institutions and 24 offices and commercial buildings.

In the wake of the third wave of Coronavirus, District administration and the police department have chalked out a comprehensive strategy to cope with the outbreak and enforce SOPs. A thorough checking of public places, markets, shops have been started where police and administrative officers inspected the implementation of COVID-19 SOPs the public.