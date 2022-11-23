ADC directs for accelerating measures to control dengue spread

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Abul Wali Khan on Wednesday directed all tehsil municipal officers to expedite measures to control the spread of dengue in the district.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting of district health officers, representatives of local government and education departments as well as all tehsil municipal administrations.

On the occasion, District Entomologist Abdul Waris briefed the participants about the current situation of dengue in the district. The ADC directed for devising a comprehensive plan and ensuring timely fumigation in their respective areas to control dengue mosquitoes.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Lal Qila, Noorzali Khan inspected Government High school Chinar Kot and checked furniture, playground and fire extinguishers. He also inspected the Basic Health Unit Chinar Kot and reviewed all the facilities being provided to patients.