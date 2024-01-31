ADC-ll Inspects Facilities At Different Polling Stations Of Sakrand
Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2024 | 09:20 PM
On the directives of Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider, the Additional Commissioner-ll /District Monitoring Officer SBA Ahmed Ali Soomro visited different polling stations of Tehsil Sakrand and inspected the facilities there
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) On the directives of Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider, the Additional Commissioner-ll /District Monitoring Officer SBA Ahmed Ali Soomro visited different polling stations of Tehsil Sakrand and inspected the facilities there.
Additional Commissioner-II instructed XEN education Works Ghulam Murtaza Abbasi that emergent measures be taken to provide required facilities at polling stations prior to the commencement of the polling process.
He said that the Triple Shooting Committee shall be activated by district administration. He also directed that where all requirements are fulfilled, it shall be informed to district administration through letter.
On the occasion, XEN Education Works Ghulam Murtaza Abbas briefed the Additional Commissioner-II/District Monitoring Officer regarding the situation of repair works at polling stations.
