Open Menu

ADC-ll Inspects Facilities At Different Polling Stations Of Sakrand

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2024 | 09:20 PM

ADC-ll inspects facilities at different polling stations of Sakrand

On the directives of Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider, the Additional Commissioner-ll /District Monitoring Officer SBA Ahmed Ali Soomro visited different polling stations of Tehsil Sakrand and inspected the facilities there

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) On the directives of Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider, the Additional Commissioner-ll /District Monitoring Officer SBA Ahmed Ali Soomro visited different polling stations of Tehsil Sakrand and inspected the facilities there.

Additional Commissioner-II instructed XEN education Works Ghulam Murtaza Abbasi that emergent measures be taken to provide required facilities at polling stations prior to the commencement of the polling process.

He said that the Triple Shooting Committee shall be activated by district administration. He also directed that where all requirements are fulfilled, it shall be informed to district administration through letter.

On the occasion, XEN Education Works Ghulam Murtaza Abbas briefed the Additional Commissioner-II/District Monitoring Officer regarding the situation of repair works at polling stations.

APP/rzq/mwq

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Education Sakrand All

Recent Stories

Asifa Bhutto seeks public support on Election Day

Asifa Bhutto seeks public support on Election Day

6 minutes ago
 Govt Girls Degree College, Kotri to participate in ..

Govt Girls Degree College, Kotri to participate in 6th Sindh College Games 2024

6 minutes ago
 PPP popular political party among masses

PPP popular political party among masses

6 minutes ago
 IGP Sindh chairs meeting to review election arrang ..

IGP Sindh chairs meeting to review election arrangements

6 minutes ago
 Court issues written order regarding termination o ..

Court issues written order regarding termination of defence's cross-examination ..

6 minutes ago
 ADB committed record climate finance of almost $10 ..

ADB committed record climate finance of almost $10 billion in 2023

11 minutes ago
History sheeter dacoit held during encounter with ..

History sheeter dacoit held during encounter with police

16 minutes ago
 City's district East police discusses security arr ..

City's district East police discusses security arrangements for election-2024

16 minutes ago
 CM lays foundation stone of GOR project for police

CM lays foundation stone of GOR project for police

14 minutes ago
 Work on gymkhana project to be started soon: DC

Work on gymkhana project to be started soon: DC

14 minutes ago
 LHC directs PEMRA to ensure free media access for ..

LHC directs PEMRA to ensure free media access for PTI founder, candidates

14 minutes ago
 Chambers call for deferring PoS system's implemena ..

Chambers call for deferring PoS system's implemenation

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan