Addressing problems of legal fraternity top priority of law ministry: Azam Nazeer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Friday emphasized that politics of bars should be limited to the bars so that the judiciary and the institution of lawyers maintain their impartial identity.

The long-standing issue of court fees has been resolved on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, he said, adding that E-libraries and solarization projects are underway with the cooperation of the Punjab government and the Punjab Law Minister.

The law minister stated this during a meeting with the delegations of bar associations of southern Punjab, including the Multan High Court Bar Association. In the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the welfare of lawyers, problems faced by bar associations and their effective solutions.

The President of the Multan High Court Bar thanked the Law Minister for the government steps taken for the legal community and said that the role of the Law Ministry is commendable.

Azam Nazeer Tarar said that the law ministry placed the welfare of lawyers at the top of its priorities and will provide all possible support to resolve their legitimate issues.

The presidents and representatives of the Shujaabad, Jahanian, Lodhran, Dunyapur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Kot Addo, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, Alipur, Jatoi, Jalalpur, Kabirwala and Borewala Bar Associations also attended the meeting and apprised the Law Minister about the issues faced by lawyers in their respective areas.

Tarar assured all bar representatives that their issues would be resolved on a priority basis and communication with the bars would be further strengthened.