Open Menu

Addressing Problems Of Legal Fraternity Top Priority Of Law Ministry: Azam Nazeer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2025 | 07:28 PM

Addressing problems of legal fraternity top priority of law ministry: Azam Nazeer

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Friday emphasized that politics of bars should be limited to the bars so that the judiciary and the institution of lawyers maintain their impartial identity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Friday emphasized that politics of bars should be limited to the bars so that the judiciary and the institution of lawyers maintain their impartial identity.

The long-standing issue of court fees has been resolved on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, he said, adding that E-libraries and solarization projects are underway with the cooperation of the Punjab government and the Punjab Law Minister.

The law minister stated this during a meeting with the delegations of bar associations of southern Punjab, including the Multan High Court Bar Association. In the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the welfare of lawyers, problems faced by bar associations and their effective solutions.

The President of the Multan High Court Bar thanked the Law Minister for the government steps taken for the legal community and said that the role of the Law Ministry is commendable.

Azam Nazeer Tarar said that the law ministry placed the welfare of lawyers at the top of its priorities and will provide all possible support to resolve their legitimate issues.

The presidents and representatives of the Shujaabad, Jahanian, Lodhran, Dunyapur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Kot Addo, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, Alipur, Jatoi, Jalalpur, Kabirwala and Borewala Bar Associations also attended the meeting and apprised the Law Minister about the issues faced by lawyers in their respective areas.

Tarar assured all bar representatives that their issues would be resolved on a priority basis and communication with the bars would be further strengthened.

Recent Stories

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, ..

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat

1 hour ago
 GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 bi ..

GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion

3 hours ago
 Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month h ..

Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July

3 hours ago
 Significant escalation in air attacks between Russ ..

Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference w ..

Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

6 hours ago
 UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

13 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

15 hours ago
 UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu ..

UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..

16 hours ago
 Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed ..

Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan