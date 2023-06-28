Admin, Livestock making efforts for providing healthy animals to citizens for Eid-ul-Azha

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :The district administration and Livestock Department Dera Ismail Khan were taking effective measures to ensure the provision of healthy sacrificial animals to citizens during Eid-ul-Azha.

The live department has launched an anti-tick spray drive and constituted special teams to spray the animals at the cattle market at Qureshi Morre before bringing them to the market for selling.

Meanwhile, all the relevant departments of the district have made comprehensive arrangements to provide the best services to citizens during eid.

The Water and Sanitation Services Company(WSSC) has also made special cleanliness arrangements and residents have been asked to cooperate with its workers to implement the plan in a better manner.

It is sensitizing the citizens through banners and social media about keeping the surroundings clean and disposing of offal at designated locations.

It has constituted special teams to inspect and supervise the campaign besides keeping liaisons with other departments regarding proper waste disposal and avoiding throwing offal in drains, streets, and canals.