Open Menu

Admin, Livestock Making Efforts For Providing Healthy Animals To Citizens For Eid-ul-Azha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Admin, Livestock making efforts for providing healthy animals to citizens for Eid-ul-Azha

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :The district administration and Livestock Department Dera Ismail Khan were taking effective measures to ensure the provision of healthy sacrificial animals to citizens during Eid-ul-Azha.

The live department has launched an anti-tick spray drive and constituted special teams to spray the animals at the cattle market at Qureshi Morre before bringing them to the market for selling.

Meanwhile, all the relevant departments of the district have made comprehensive arrangements to provide the best services to citizens during eid.

The Water and Sanitation Services Company(WSSC) has also made special cleanliness arrangements and residents have been asked to cooperate with its workers to implement the plan in a better manner.

It is sensitizing the citizens through banners and social media about keeping the surroundings clean and disposing of offal at designated locations.

It has constituted special teams to inspect and supervise the campaign besides keeping liaisons with other departments regarding proper waste disposal and avoiding throwing offal in drains, streets, and canals.

Related Topics

Water EID Social Media Company Dera Ismail Khan Market All Best

Recent Stories

Pilgrims stone devil as largest Hajj in years near ..

Pilgrims stone devil as largest Hajj in years nears to conclusion

10 minutes ago
 Hareem Shah asks Imran Khan to stay strong during ..

Hareem Shah asks Imran Khan to stay strong during difficult times

2 hours ago
 Elections to be held on stipulated time: Javed Lat ..

Elections to be held on stipulated time: Javed Latif

3 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Rashid ..

Ajman Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Rashid bin Humaid Mosque

5 hours ago
 Muslims celebrate Eidul Adha in Middle East, US an ..

Muslims celebrate Eidul Adha in Middle East, US and Canada

5 hours ago
 Sonam Kapoor announces digital debut titled ‘Bli ..

Sonam Kapoor announces digital debut titled ‘Blind’

5 hours ago
Ruler of Fujairah performs Eid Al Adha prayer at F ..

Ruler of Fujairah performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Fujairah&#039;s Sheikh Zayed Mo ..

6 hours ago
 Reply sought on pleas challenging elections of PCB ..

Reply sought on pleas challenging elections of PCB chief

6 hours ago
 RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Khuzam&#0 ..

RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Khuzam&#039;s Eid Grand Musalla

6 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Ahmed bin ..

UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque

7 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sharj ..

Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sharjah Mosque

7 hours ago
 UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheik ..

UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan