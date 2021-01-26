Administration decides action against 63 illegal crushing plants

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Swat, Junaid Khan Tuesday said that arrangements have been completed for action against 63 identified illegal crushing plants in the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Swat, Junaid Khan Tuesday said that arrangements have been completed for action against 63 identified illegal crushing plants in the district.

He told this during a high level meeting chaired by Commissioner Malakand Division Syed Zaheerul islam that decided action against illegal crushing plants in Swat Those who attended the meeting were included Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand Division Ijaz Khan, Deputy Commissioner Malakand Rehan Gul, officials of Environmental Protection Agency Swat, Mines and Minerals Department and Irrigation Department.

The meeting discussed in detail about the crushing plants set up in and around the Swat River and the excavation work to extract construction materials in the floodplain areas of the Swat River. A detailed briefing was given by the Mines and Minerals Department in this regard.

During the meeting, Commissioner Malakand Division also directed the Mines and Minerals Department to plan and use all resources to find a comprehensive solution to this situation.

Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam also directed Swat District Administration in to extend full support to the department this regard. Presiding over the meeting, he said that illegal excavation and crushing should be stopped immediately and for that, all the administrative options should be used.

Commissioner Malakand Division said that illegal crushing plants were not acceptable in any case. He said that the natural beauty of Swat was being tarnished due to such illegal activities and no one could be allowed to do so.

The meeting also decided to continuously monitor various plants and machinery around the Swat River day and night.