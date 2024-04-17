Adnan Jalil Nominated As Member BoG Edwards College
Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2024 | 05:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali has nominated Mohammad Adnan Jalil as a member of the board of Governors (BoG) of Edwards College Peshawar.
According to a notification issued by the Governor’s House here on Wednesday, in the light of the recommendation of the Edwards College Old Boys Association, the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has nominated Mohammad Adnan Jalil as a member of the Board of Governors of Edwards College Peshawar, a historical educational institution for a period of three years.
Mohammad Adnan Jalil, a graduate from the United Kingdom is a former provincial minister for industries, commerce and technical education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
He had also worked as Vice President of the apex trade body, the federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI) and President of Peshawar Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries.
Edwardians, education circles and people from various walks of life in Peshawar have hailed the nomination of Mohammad Adnan Jalil as member of the Board of Governors of Edwards College Peshawar as a good move by the Governor and expressed the hope that he would play an important role in improving the quality of education in this historic educational institute.
