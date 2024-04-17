Open Menu

Adnan Jalil Nominated As Member BoG Edwards College

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Adnan Jalil nominated as member BoG Edwards College

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali has nominated Mohammad Adnan Jalil as a member of the board of Governors (BoG) of Edwards College Peshawar.

According to a notification issued by the Governor’s House here on Wednesday, in the light of the recommendation of the Edwards College Old Boys Association, the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has nominated Mohammad Adnan Jalil as a member of the Board of Governors of Edwards College Peshawar, a historical educational institution for a period of three years.

Mohammad Adnan Jalil, a graduate from the United Kingdom is a former provincial minister for industries, commerce and technical education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He had also worked as Vice President of the apex trade body, the federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI) and President of Peshawar Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries.

Edwardians, education circles and people from various walks of life in Peshawar have hailed the nomination of Mohammad Adnan Jalil as member of the Board of Governors of Edwards College Peshawar as a good move by the Governor and expressed the hope that he would play an important role in improving the quality of education in this historic educational institute.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Education Chambers Of Commerce United Kingdom Chamber Ghulam Ali Commerce From

Recent Stories

Provincial government's resolve: relief amid econo ..

Provincial government's resolve: relief amid economic challenges

6 minutes ago
 IMF says global debt levels face 'Great Election Y ..

IMF says global debt levels face 'Great Election Year' risk

7 minutes ago
 Lyari gangster killed, another arrested in police ..

Lyari gangster killed, another arrested in police encounter

7 minutes ago
 Cabinet directs NFS&R Ministry to take steps for m ..

Cabinet directs NFS&R Ministry to take steps for meeting wheat procurement targe ..

8 minutes ago
 Preventing crimes against women, kids top priority ..

Preventing crimes against women, kids top priority: CCPO

6 minutes ago
 Hezbollah says targeted Israel base in retaliation ..

Hezbollah says targeted Israel base in retaliation for fighters' killing

6 minutes ago
Croatia votes after bitter PM-president fight

Croatia votes after bitter PM-president fight

6 minutes ago
 QS Ranking: QAU top among Pak universities, 315th ..

QS Ranking: QAU top among Pak universities, 315th globally

6 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 271 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 271 power pilferers in 24 hours

6 minutes ago
 DC sets new rates for tandoori roti

DC sets new rates for tandoori roti

17 minutes ago
 Swiss parliament wants ban on extremist symbols

Swiss parliament wants ban on extremist symbols

6 minutes ago
 DC chaired meeting regarding pending cases of reve ..

DC chaired meeting regarding pending cases of revenue

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan