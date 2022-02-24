(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :The versatile actor, producer and model Adnan Siddiqui shared his admiration for Coke Studio 14's latest offering 'Pasoori' featuring Ali Sethi and Shae Gill.

Siddiqui, who won 'Best Actor' award for his character in Drama serial 'Sammi', took to his Instagram account in which he applauded the singers for their amazing effort regarding Coke Studio's Pasoori.

"Here is a little teaser of a big surprise by me and my on-screen bete noir and off-screen dearest friend Humayun Saeed. Also, another round of applause for Ali Sethi, Shae Gill, Xulfi and Abdullah Siddiqui.

Your year-long efforts have paid off", the actor wrote.

While going further, 'Meray Paas Tum Ho' actor also posted a video over his official Instagram account to share about how he felt 'spell bound' by the magical song Pasoori.

"What a song it is; I have thoroughly enjoyed it Ali Sethi""Shae Gill Your voice is great and you have done an amazing job" shared Siddiqui in the video.

Pasoori is written by Sethi and Fazal Abbas, the composition has been done by Sethi and Xulfi while the music has been produced by Abdullah Siddiqui and Xulfi.