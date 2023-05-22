Adviser to Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam inaugurates projects in Shangla

Adviser to Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam inaugurated several projects including NADRA Centers in Shangla district

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam inaugurated several projects including NADRA Centers in Shangla district.

Speaking on the occasion, Adviser to the Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam has claimed that PTI is an anti-national party which has been involved in terrorism and is an affiliate party of our external enemies.

The advisor said that this party has to give up its dreams of coming into power and give an account of its anti-nationalism and corruption, says a press release here.

Advisor announced the reconstruction of Khewra Ajmer Road, and inaugurated a power supply project for Pirkhana.

He also addressed the inauguration ceremony of the Alpuri Feeder and Female NADRA Center at Alpuri, Bisham, Karora and Pirkhana.

Prominent political figures joined PML-N after giving up PTI membership, including Shamsher Khan, PTI's former district general secretary of Shangla.

Adviser to Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam said that PTI treated the whole country, the province and especially Shangla like a step mother.

He said that in every hour of difficulty, we stood firm for the sake of the people and the nation, be it earthquakes, floods or terrorism.

He further said that the people of Shangla always supported me and never left my side.

Engineer Amir Muqam also addressed public gatherings in Korora, Shahpur, Olandar, Damurai and Kodmang.