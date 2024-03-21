Advisory Issued To Control Spread Of JN 1 Corona Variant: Director PH
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2024 | 07:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Director Public Health (PH), Dr Irshad Roghani has said that to identify corona variant hospitals have been directed to send samples to public health reference laboratory for genome testing.
He said that advisory has been issued to control spread of JN 1 corona variant and hospitals have been directed to conduct more corona tests of patients having symptoms of diseases like Influenza.
He said that nine new cases of have been reported and new variants of corona JN 1 and JN 1.8 have been identified after genome testing sequencing.
He said that according to World Health Organization the spread ratio of JN 1 variant is 83 percent and advisory has been issued in existing situation for adopting necessary precautionary measures.
