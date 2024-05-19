Scientists Should Come Up With Solutions To Increase Agriculture Productivity: Dr Iqrar
Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2024 | 05:41 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Agricultural scientists should come up with doable solutions to increase productivity and ensure food security, said Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).
He was addressing the concluding session of a four-week workshop titled Finance, Administration Management and E-governance arranged by Professional Training and Skill Development Center UAF for the officers of Agriculture Department Punjab. Prof Dr Mahmood A Randhawa, Director Professional Training Dr Neelam Chaudry and others also spoke.
Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan urged agriculture scientists to disseminate modern agricultural trends in the farming community that would boost productivity.
He said that the development of the country depended upon the agriculture sector but the sector was facing challenges including low productivity, water scarcity, climate change and others.
Hence, we have to adopt modern trends in the agricultural sector to combat the challenges, he added.
Dr Mahmood A Randhawa said it is the twentieth workshop for agricultural department officers, which is mandatory for their promotion.
He said that renowned resource persons of their field were imparting training to the participants. He said that skilled manpower is a guarantee to a bright future.
Dr Neelam Ch said that the uplift of the agricultural sector is a prerequisite for sustainable economic development. She said the university was making an all-out effort to address agricultural issues with tangible research work, and skilled manpower.
