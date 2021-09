Afghan Acting Prime Minister Met With Russian, Chinese, Pakistani Envoys - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) Afghan Acting Prime Minister Mohammad Hasan Akhund held a meeting in Kabul with special representatives of Russia, China and Pakistan, 1TV broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

Earlier this fall, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov told Sputnik that Moscow and partners plan to hold an Extended Troika meeting in Kabul when airport operation resumes.