Food Authority officials inspected food quality in major hospital’s canteens

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) food Authority launched a two-day special campaign against canteens of the major hospitals across the province, a spokesman of the Food Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, told mediamen here on Friday.

On the first day of the special campaign, inspections of the canteens of 39 district headquarters hospitals and other public and private hospitals in Peshawar, Mardan, Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Bannu, and Dera Ismail Khan divisions were conducted, said the spokesman.

As many as nine in Peshawar division, ten in Malakand, and eight canteens in Hazara division were checked, he added.

Actions were taken against the sellers of chickpeas, keema, pai, and kababs at canteens based on the complaints of the citizens, the spokesperson said.

He said that during the campaign, surprise raids were conducted on the canteens of Lady Reading Hospital and Sifat Ghayur Shaheed Memorial Hospital, Warsak Road and Ring Road, government hospitals.

A canteen at the LRH in a very poor sanitation situation was sealed by the officials of the Food Department, KP, the spokesman said.

He disclosed that heavy fines were also imposed for violations of hygiene rules, and improvement notices were also issued to the canteen owners on the spot.

"There will be no compromise on the principles of safe health," Director General Food Authority Wasif Saeed told mediamen.

On the instruction of the Minister of Food, KP Zahir Shah Roro, safety teams should check the canteens of schools and hospitals regularly.