QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Information, Jan Achakzai pointed out, the dubious role of the Afghan administration on Wednesday called for a clear stance and position about the recent ghastly terror attacks in Dera Ismail Khan.

“Martyrs are our heroes and Pakistan will avenge every drop of blood of its martyred soldiers, " he vowed while addressing a press conference here at Quetta Press Club.

The caretaker minister termed the incident as 9/11 carried out in Pakistan and said the administration of the Taliban government in Afghanistan is directly responsible for terror attacks in Pakistan. They must clarify their position on yesterday’s act of terrorism. He deplored that the Taliban are tarnishing their image in the world with their irresponsible attitude.

At least 23 security forces personnel embraced martyrdom and 30 troops were wounded after militants stormed a compound used by the military in Dera Ismail Khan’s Daraban area, in the early hours of Tuesday.

As per ISPR, six militants who stormed the building were killed while two military operations in Dara­zi­nda and Kolachi resulted in the death of 21 militants. The Balochistan information minister recalled that Pakistan has always loved Afghans as brothers as more than 50, 0000 Afghan refugees have been given shelter, bearing the burden on the country's development and resources.

Pakistan has always given priority to Afghanistan in international relations, but unfortunately, Afghanistan is becoming a center of terrorism.

Reiterating the zero-tolerance policy of the government against anti-peace elements, Jan Achakzai said “Every individual involved in terrorism, organizations and their facilitators will be dealt with by Iron hand.

Paying homage to the martyrs, he said martyrs are our heroes whose sacrifices for the protection of the motherland will not go in vain. Terrorists have no religion, they are cowardly and are the enemies of islam who are targeting Muslims with their act of terrorism.

Hailing the decision of the apex court about military court trials, he termed the decision of the Supreme Court on military courts as historic. The Supreme Court remained invincible and did not surrender to baseless propaganda and pressure groups by a political party.

“The state of Pakistan has been strengthened by today's decision,” he said, adding the Supreme Judiciary proved with this decision that they are with the state on security issues. Without naming any party, he said a political party made malicious propaganda against the Chief Justice and bench of the Supreme Court hearing the military court trial case.

This decision is bad news for the anti-peace elements that want to support and foment terrorism, anarchy, and political riots in the country. The law will take its course and deal with those who spread riots and chaos in the country with an iron hand, Achakzai maintained.

