Afghan National Student Completes MPhil In Journalism At UoP

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2023 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Afghan national Ahmad Gul defended his MPhil research work in Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Peshawar on Wednesday.

His thesis title was "The Role of Social Media and Academic Needs Gratification of University Students: A Case Study of Laghman University - Afghanistan".

Dr.

Bakht Zaman, Assistant Professor at JMC, was his Supervisor, while his thesis was evaluated by Dr. Rahman Ullah, Chairman of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication at Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST).

Dr. Faizullah Jan, Chairman of JMC, UoP chaired the oral examination. Ahmad Gul is an Afghan citizen working as a Lecturer at Nangarhar University Jalalabad Afghanistan.

He has completed his M.Phil studies under the HEC Allama Iqbal Scholarship for Afghan students.

