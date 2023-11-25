Open Menu

Aftab Sherpao Elects As Party's Chairman, Jadoon GS

Faizan Hashmi Published November 25, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Aftab Sherpao elects as party's Chairman, Jadoon GS

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao was elected as the central Chairman of the Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) and Ahmad Nawaz Jadoon as General Secretary for a four-year term.

The election took place at Watan Kor on Saturday, the main Secretariat of QWP, which was attended by members of the Federal and provincial councils of the party.

A large number of party workers from all over the province were also present on this occasion.

Haji Mohammad Ghufran was elected as Senior Vice-Chairman, Anisa Zeb Tahirkheli as Vice-Chairperson, Hashim Babar as Vice-Chairman, Tariq Ahamd Khan as Secretary Information, Hashim Raza Advocate as Joint Secretary, Mohammad Yousaf Khan as Coordinator Social Media and Hanif Shah as member Central Executive Committee.

Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Khan served as the Election Commissioner who supervised the intra-party election.

Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao was elected as provincial Chairman of the QWP and Dr Farooq Afzal as General Secretary.

The other newly elected provincial office-bearers included Asad Afridi as Senior Vice-Chairman, Faiza Rasheed, Prof Hameedur Rehaman, Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah, Baidar Hussain Shah, Mohammad Hashim Khan, Shamsher Khan were elected as Vice-Chairmen.

Akhundzada Sikandar Zaman was elected as Secretary Finance, Dr Alam Yousfzai as Culture Secretary, Shakeel Waheedullah Khan as Secretary Information, Mehmoodul islam Advocate as Deputy General Secretary, Mumtaz Khan Yousafzai as Media and Social Media Coordinator, Iftikhar Khan Zaida as Additional Secretary, Arshad Afridi as Additional Secretary Social Media.

Tania Gul Advocate, Engineer Yousaf Zaman, Amanullah Khan, Saeed Khan Bamkhel, Shadad Khan and Neelum Gigyani were elected as Joint Secretaries.

Later, speaking after getting elected as QWP Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao thanked the members of the federal and provincial councils for reposing confidence in him and said he would not let them down.

Shedding light on the prevailing political situation in the country, he said that the main challenge facing the government was to revive the economy. He said that poor law and order and political instability impacted the economy badly, therefore, efforts were needed to put the economy on the right track.

He said that the ECP should be strengthened to conduct the polls.

QWP provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao also addressed the gathering.

He urged the workers to convey the party’s message of peace, development and prosperity to every household. He said that the QWP would spare no effort to help the Pakhtuns get their due rights. He also demanded the provision of a level playing field.

Related Topics

Election Poor Qaumi Watan Party Law And Order Election Commission Of Pakistan Social Media Nawaz Khan Shakeel Amanullah Khan Afridi Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the ..

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the world?

5 hours ago
 Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equal ..

Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equally responsible: Nawaz Sharif

5 hours ago
 Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair ..

Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair for 2023-25 term

5 hours ago
 Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider ..

Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider

5 hours ago
 Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mal ..

Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mall in Karachi

9 hours ago
 Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic gr ..

Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic growth rate: Dr. Shamshad

9 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2023

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

12 hours ago
 All out measures being taken to reduce debt stres ..

All out measures being taken to reduce debt stress, improve growth rate: Dr Sha ..

21 hours ago
 Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

21 hours ago
 Dublin riot motivated by hate: Irish PM

Dublin riot motivated by hate: Irish PM

22 hours ago
 Over 0.4 million Afghan migrants returned to their ..

Over 0.4 million Afghan migrants returned to their county so far: Jan Achakzai

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan