PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao was elected as the central Chairman of the Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) and Ahmad Nawaz Jadoon as General Secretary for a four-year term.

The election took place at Watan Kor on Saturday, the main Secretariat of QWP, which was attended by members of the Federal and provincial councils of the party.

A large number of party workers from all over the province were also present on this occasion.

Haji Mohammad Ghufran was elected as Senior Vice-Chairman, Anisa Zeb Tahirkheli as Vice-Chairperson, Hashim Babar as Vice-Chairman, Tariq Ahamd Khan as Secretary Information, Hashim Raza Advocate as Joint Secretary, Mohammad Yousaf Khan as Coordinator Social Media and Hanif Shah as member Central Executive Committee.

Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Khan served as the Election Commissioner who supervised the intra-party election.

Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao was elected as provincial Chairman of the QWP and Dr Farooq Afzal as General Secretary.

The other newly elected provincial office-bearers included Asad Afridi as Senior Vice-Chairman, Faiza Rasheed, Prof Hameedur Rehaman, Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah, Baidar Hussain Shah, Mohammad Hashim Khan, Shamsher Khan were elected as Vice-Chairmen.

Akhundzada Sikandar Zaman was elected as Secretary Finance, Dr Alam Yousfzai as Culture Secretary, Shakeel Waheedullah Khan as Secretary Information, Mehmoodul islam Advocate as Deputy General Secretary, Mumtaz Khan Yousafzai as Media and Social Media Coordinator, Iftikhar Khan Zaida as Additional Secretary, Arshad Afridi as Additional Secretary Social Media.

Tania Gul Advocate, Engineer Yousaf Zaman, Amanullah Khan, Saeed Khan Bamkhel, Shadad Khan and Neelum Gigyani were elected as Joint Secretaries.

Later, speaking after getting elected as QWP Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao thanked the members of the federal and provincial councils for reposing confidence in him and said he would not let them down.

Shedding light on the prevailing political situation in the country, he said that the main challenge facing the government was to revive the economy. He said that poor law and order and political instability impacted the economy badly, therefore, efforts were needed to put the economy on the right track.

He said that the ECP should be strengthened to conduct the polls.

QWP provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao also addressed the gathering.

He urged the workers to convey the party’s message of peace, development and prosperity to every household. He said that the QWP would spare no effort to help the Pakhtuns get their due rights. He also demanded the provision of a level playing field.