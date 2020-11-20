Agha Siraj Durrani expresses grief over death of Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi

Speaker of Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani on Friday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi, who passed away on Thursday in Lahore

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Speaker of Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani on Friday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi, who passed away on Thursday in Lahore.

He said that his heart went out to the bereaved family.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.