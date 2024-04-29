Ahsan Iqbal highlights role of engineering in developed world

(@FahadShabbir)

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Prof. Ahsan Iqbal said that behind the development of the modern world is the hard work of engineers and the solution of most of the problems of all sectors of life, including health, food, and industry is related to the field of engineering.

He expressed the views at the ongoing "Science Mela 2024" at University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Narowal Campus. Students of different departments of the university presented their final year projects for exhibition at the Innovation Center of the University of Engineering and Technology sub-campus Narowal. The projects related to electrical, mechanical, civil, bio-medical engineering and computer engineering. Students of various universities including Agriculture University Faisalabad, UMT Sialkot Campus, ITU University of Narowal, Veterinary University Narowal Campus participated in the science fair.

Later, Ahsan Iqbal handed over new buses provided to the University of Engineering and Technology Narowal Campus to the administration and also planted a sapling in the university.

He also participated in the prize distribution ceremony in the seminar hall of UET Narowal Campus.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that UET Narowal Campus was his dream for which he had worked hard to achieve. "Behind the development of the modern world is the hard work of engineers.

The solution of most of the problems of all sectors of life, including health, food, and industry is related to the field of engineering. Today we are living in the era of technology, today's era is the era of artificial intelligence," he added.

He said, "If you want to establish your place in the world of education and research, you need to go through the process of continuous learning. We have established departments like National Center for Satellite Technology, National Center for Nanotechnology, National Center for Quantum Computing. We allocated billions of rupees to engineering universities to equip their laboratories with modern gadgets to lay the foundation for innovation and creativity. Our children should focus on innovation. Our history is full of great scientists."

He said, "Ever since the fountain of research dried up in our society, we have been left behind.

Six countries have successfully completed their space missions. There is not a single Muslim among them. The aim of establishing this university was to lead the innovation movement in Pakistan, hence the innovation center has been established here and the Bill Gates of the future will be born from you."

He said that today's age was an era beyond the acquisition of a degree. "We have to work together to resolve the problems of Pakistan. Today is an era of teamwork. No nation in the world is successful until it works unitedly," he concluded.