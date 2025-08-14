Open Menu

Ahsan Says Nation Marks Independence Day With Pride Maarka-e-Haq Victory, Vision For 2035

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Ahsan says nation marks Independence Day with pride Maarka-e-Haq victory, vision for 2035

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said that the nation was celebrating its Independence Day with a renewed sense of pride, demonstrated by the success of Maarka-e-Haq under Operation Bunyan al-Marsoos (Iron Wall) - a testament that no enemy could dare cast an evil eye on Pakistan.

“Independence Day is a day of joy and pride. Today, we thank Allah Almighty and celebrate the victory in Maarka-e-Haq, during which the nation proved that no enemy can cast a malicious eye on Pakistan,” he said in his Independence Day message.

The minister affirmed that the armed forces were fully capable of delivering a decisive response to any aggression, adding that the political leadership, under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has demonstrated its unwavering commitment to defending the honor and dignity of Pakistan.

Ahsan Iqbal praised the armed forces for their readiness and strength, highlighting the country's unyielding resolve to protect its sovereignty.

He also commended the government’s leadership, saying “The political leadership has shown it will not waver in making bold decisions for Pakistan’s honor.”

He expressed pride in Pakistan’s growing international recognition, saying “The world is looking at Pakistan with admiration.

He highlighted major achievements in the defense sector under Operation Bunyan al-Marsoos, calling it an unparalleled success.

However, Ahsan Iqbal stressed that the real battle lies ahead in the economic domain, under the ‘Uraan Pakistan’ initiative, which aims to transform the country into an economic powerhouse by 2035.

“Teachers, doctors, engineers, traders, farmers, and laborers - all must contribute to the goal of making Pakistan a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2035,” he stressed.

He placed special focus on youth, calling them “Pakistan’s most valuable asset,” and emphasized the importance of equipping them with modern skills to showcase their talent on the global stage. “The youth will be the face of Pakistan, proving their capabilities to the world,” he added.

Ahsan Iqbal paid tribute to the founding fathers Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal for their vision and leadership in securing a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Indian subcontinent.

He also honored the sacrifices of the nation’s martyrs, saying “We live in a free land today because of the sacrifices of the martyrs of independence.”

Recent Stories

Petrol, diesel prices likely to be revised from Au ..

Petrol, diesel prices likely to be revised from August 16

7 minutes ago
 Govt, PTI representatives discuss prospects of tal ..

Govt, PTI representatives discuss prospects of talks

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan celebrates 78th Independence Day with nat ..

Pakistan celebrates 78th Independence Day with national zeal

37 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia's inflation rate remains stable at 2. ..

Saudi Arabia's inflation rate remains stable at 2.1% in July

51 minutes ago
 EWEC issues Request for Proposals for developing A ..

EWEC issues Request for Proposals for developing Al Nouf Independent Power Produ ..

2 hours ago
 TAQA reports AED3.7 billion net income for H1 2025

TAQA reports AED3.7 billion net income for H1 2025

3 hours ago
China launches new group of internet satellites

China launches new group of internet satellites

4 hours ago
 The Modi government wants to violate the Indus Wat ..

The Modi government wants to violate the Indus Waters Treaty and construct dams ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Arab world slams Netanyahu's 'Greater Israel' rema ..

Arab world slams Netanyahu's 'Greater Israel' remarks

12 hours ago
 DXB set to welcome over 3.6 million guests during ..

DXB set to welcome over 3.6 million guests during back-to-school peak

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan