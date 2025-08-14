Ahsan says nation marks Independence Day with pride Maarka-e-Haq victory, vision for 2035

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said that the nation was celebrating its Independence Day with a renewed sense of pride, demonstrated by the success of Maarka-e-Haq under Operation Bunyan al-Marsoos (Iron Wall) - a testament that no enemy could dare cast an evil eye on Pakistan.

“Independence Day is a day of joy and pride. Today, we thank Allah Almighty and celebrate the victory in Maarka-e-Haq, during which the nation proved that no enemy can cast a malicious eye on Pakistan,” he said in his Independence Day message.

The minister affirmed that the armed forces were fully capable of delivering a decisive response to any aggression, adding that the political leadership, under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has demonstrated its unwavering commitment to defending the honor and dignity of Pakistan.

Ahsan Iqbal praised the armed forces for their readiness and strength, highlighting the country's unyielding resolve to protect its sovereignty.

He also commended the government’s leadership, saying “The political leadership has shown it will not waver in making bold decisions for Pakistan’s honor.”

He expressed pride in Pakistan’s growing international recognition, saying “The world is looking at Pakistan with admiration.

”

He highlighted major achievements in the defense sector under Operation Bunyan al-Marsoos, calling it an unparalleled success.

However, Ahsan Iqbal stressed that the real battle lies ahead in the economic domain, under the ‘Uraan Pakistan’ initiative, which aims to transform the country into an economic powerhouse by 2035.

“Teachers, doctors, engineers, traders, farmers, and laborers - all must contribute to the goal of making Pakistan a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2035,” he stressed.

He placed special focus on youth, calling them “Pakistan’s most valuable asset,” and emphasized the importance of equipping them with modern skills to showcase their talent on the global stage. “The youth will be the face of Pakistan, proving their capabilities to the world,” he added.

Ahsan Iqbal paid tribute to the founding fathers Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal for their vision and leadership in securing a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Indian subcontinent.

He also honored the sacrifices of the nation’s martyrs, saying “We live in a free land today because of the sacrifices of the martyrs of independence.”