US Extends Independence Day Greetings To Pakistan, Highlights Economic & Security Ties
Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has extended warm congratulations to the people of Pakistan on the occasion of their Independence Day, celebrated annually on August 14.
In a statement issued on Thursday, Rubio praised Pakistan’s cooperation with the United States in areas such as counterterrorism and trade.
He expressed hope for expanding bilateral ties, particularly in emerging sectors like critical minerals and hydrocarbons.
“We look forward to fostering dynamic business partnerships that will promote a prosperous future for both Americans and Pakistanis,” Rubio said.
The message underscores Washington’s intent to strengthen strategic and economic engagement with Islamabad, as both nations explore fresh opportunities for collaboration in regional and global markets.
