Independence Day Celebrated At Bahawalpur Press Club
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2025 | 02:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The 78th National Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated with zeal and enthusiasm at the Bahawalpur Press Club here.
The ceremony and music programme were held in connection with Maraka-e-Haq and 78th Independence Day celebrations. The ceremony was attended by Vice Chancellor Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) Prof Dr Muhammad Kamran, Director, Directorate of Public Relations, IUB, Khalid Shehzad, President, Bahawalpur Press Club, Chaudhry Muhammad Saleem, Secretary General, Bahawalpur Press Club, Baqa-ul-Mohsin, journalist leaders including Haji Shahid Baloch and others.
The participants of the ceremony presented rich tributes to Pakistan military for defeating enemy in enemy’s own territory. “Marka Haq has increased morale of the nation,” they said, adding that they were proud of Pakistan military.
VC IUB lit candles at the press club. Folk dance and music program were also held at the club premises.
