Independence Day Celebrated At Agriculture University Tandojam

Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2025 | 02:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, celebrated Pakistan’s Independence Day with a series of vibrant events, beginning with a grand “Azadi Rally” from the Faculty of Crop Production to the Vice Chancellor’s Secretariat.

The rally was led by Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal and joined by a large number of faculty members, students, and children from Bukhari Model school. Upon arrival at the Secretariat, Dr. Siyal, accompanied by faculty deans, the registrar, and other academic and administrative heads, hoisted the national flag.

In his address, Dr. Siyal highlighted the significance of independence, the sacrifices of the armed forces, and the importance of national unity. “Pakistan is the result of the unparalleled sacrifices of our forefathers,” he said, adding that the country’s armed forces are among the strongest and bravest in the world.

“Our military has inflicted decisive defeats on India and continues to maintain a technological edge in defence capabilities,” he noted.

Emphasizing the role of citizens in nation-building, Dr. Siyal urged the youth to pursue modern sciences and market-relevant disciplines while maintaining a strong focus on education.

The celebrations continued at Dr. A.M. Sheikh Auditorium, where schoolchildren performed national songs, tableaus, speeches, and cultural dances. The event was attended by Dean Faculty of Crop Production Dr. Inayatullah Rajper, Dean Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences Dr. Ghiyasuddin Shah, Dean Faculty of Crop Protection Dr. Abdul Mubeen Lodhi, Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, and Anwar Hussain Khanzada, along with heads of various faculties. Shields and prizes were distributed among winning students.

