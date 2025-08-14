Open Menu

Senator Rubina Khalid Pledges Continued Fight Against Poverty On Independence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2025 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid has extended heartfelt greetings to the nation on the Independence Day of Pakistan, terming freedom a great blessing and the result of immense sacrifices that must always be remembered.

She said the day reminds the nation of unity, solidarity, and a renewed pledge to serve the motherland. Paying rich tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces for their remarkable victory in the “Marka-e-Haq”, Senator Khalid said this achievement is a source of pride for the entire nation.

Highlighting BISP’s role in the fight against poverty, she stated, “We too are waging our own battle against poverty through the BISP platform.” On this occasion, BISP is offering its beneficiaries the gift of choosing their preferred mode of payment, she announced.

Reaffirming her commitment, Senator Khalid said all efforts and resources will remain dedicated to Pakistan’s development, prosperity, and stability. She prayed that Pakistan may always remain green, prosperous, and steadfast on the path of progress.

