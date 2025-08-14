Open Menu

PU VC Calls For Unity, Commitment On Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day

Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2025 | 02:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Punjab University (PU) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali addressed the university’s Independence Day ceremony, celebrating 78 years of Pakistan’s freedom and paying tribute to its founding heroes.

He was speaking at the flag-hoisting event held outside the Punjab University administration block to mark Independence Day celebrations.

Pro VC Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood, Registrar Dr. Ahmad islam, deans, faculty members, officers, employees, students and their families were present.

The VC unfurled the national flag and released pigeons as a symbol of peace.

In his address, Dr. Muhammad Ali said that Independence Day is a time for renewing our commitment to the nation. He emphasised that as long as they live, they will be ready to make any sacrifice to protect Pakistan, its people and its faith. Expressing gratitude to Allah Almighty, he acknowledged the great victory achieved in Operation Bunyan-Al-Marsoos, which has strengthened the nation.

He expressed optimism about Pakistan’s future after May 10, 2025, highlighting that the country is moving forward with full strength and unity toward prosperity. He pledged that if given the honor, they are ready to accept martyrdom to safeguard the nation.

Commending the dedication of participants who attended the ceremony despite rain and bad weather, he urged everyone to celebrate Pakistan’s independence with patriotic fervor. “We are and will remain a living nation,” he added.

Dr Ali also stressed that technological and economic development are essential for Pakistan’s prosperity, achievable only through education. He highlighted the crucial role universities play in advancing education, with Punjab University leading these efforts.

