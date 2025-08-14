Open Menu

Flag Hoisting Ceremony Held At PHC On Independence Day

Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Flag hoisting ceremony held at PHC on independence day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) A solemn flag hoisting ceremony was held here at the Peshawar High Court (PHC) building on Thursday to mark Pakistan’s Independence Day.

Chief Justice of the PHC, Justice Syed Muhammad Attiq Shah, performed the flag hoisting.

On the occasion, a smartly turned-out contingent of police presented a salute to the national flag, and the national anthem was played. The ceremony also included a one-minute silence.

The event was attended by judges of the PHC, office-bearers and members of the bar associations, lawyers, officers, and staff of the high court.

Recent Stories

Petrol, diesel prices likely to be revised from Au ..

Petrol, diesel prices likely to be revised from August 16

7 minutes ago
 Govt, PTI representatives discuss prospects of tal ..

Govt, PTI representatives discuss prospects of talks

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan celebrates 78th Independence Day with nat ..

Pakistan celebrates 78th Independence Day with national zeal

37 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia's inflation rate remains stable at 2. ..

Saudi Arabia's inflation rate remains stable at 2.1% in July

51 minutes ago
 EWEC issues Request for Proposals for developing A ..

EWEC issues Request for Proposals for developing Al Nouf Independent Power Produ ..

2 hours ago
 TAQA reports AED3.7 billion net income for H1 2025

TAQA reports AED3.7 billion net income for H1 2025

3 hours ago
China launches new group of internet satellites

China launches new group of internet satellites

4 hours ago
 The Modi government wants to violate the Indus Wat ..

The Modi government wants to violate the Indus Waters Treaty and construct dams ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Arab world slams Netanyahu's 'Greater Israel' rema ..

Arab world slams Netanyahu's 'Greater Israel' remarks

12 hours ago
 DXB set to welcome over 3.6 million guests during ..

DXB set to welcome over 3.6 million guests during back-to-school peak

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan