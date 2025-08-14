Flag hoisting ceremony held at PHC on independence day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) A solemn flag hoisting ceremony was held here at the Peshawar High Court (PHC) building on Thursday to mark Pakistan’s Independence Day.

Chief Justice of the PHC, Justice Syed Muhammad Attiq Shah, performed the flag hoisting.

On the occasion, a smartly turned-out contingent of police presented a salute to the national flag, and the national anthem was played. The ceremony also included a one-minute silence.

The event was attended by judges of the PHC, office-bearers and members of the bar associations, lawyers, officers, and staff of the high court.