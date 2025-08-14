Chairman Senate Advisor Briefs Iranian Diplomats On ISC
August 14, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Advisor to the Chairman Senate, Misbah Khar, visited the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Islamabad, where she met with Nabi Shirazi, Minister Counsellor/Deputy Head of Mission, and Dr Mahdi Bahmani, Secretary in the Political Section.
During the meeting, she presented an overview of the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers Conference (ISC), a newly established multilateral forum aimed at strengthening cooperation and dialogue among national parliaments.
She said that the ISC has already brought together 45 presiding officers from legislatures around the world and that, in elections recently held in Malaysia, Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gillani was unanimously elected as the forum’s inaugural President.
She extended an official invitation to the Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran to attend the first full session of the ISC, scheduled for November 11–12, 2025, in Islamabad.
The event will focus on the theme “Peace, Stability, and Security” and will promote dialogue among parliamentary leaders to address shared global challenges.
The advisor also outlined the preparatory process, including thematic discussions and high-level exchanges among delegations from various regions. She conveyed Chairman Gillani’s vision to formally establish Gilan and Multan as sister cities—an initiative aimed at deepening cultural, historical, and economic ties between Pakistan and Iran.
The Iranian officials welcomed both the ISC initiative and the sister-city proposal, expressing their readiness to explore avenues for enhanced parliamentary cooperation and broader people-to-people engagement.
Both sides agreed that Iran’s participation in the ISC would further strengthen inter-parliamentary ties and foster closer bilateral relations.
