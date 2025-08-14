KP CM Expresses Grief Over Martyrdom Of Cops In Terrorist Attacks In Upper, Lower Dir
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Thursday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of five police personnel in terrorist attacks in Upper and Lower Dir.
Extending heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs, the CM said the nation would never forget the sacrifices of its brave protectors.
He prayed for the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks and patience for their bereaved families.
Condemning the cowardly acts, Gandapur said such attacks cannot weaken the resolve of the people and security forces in the fight against terrorism.
He vowed that the perpetrators would soon be brought to justice.
