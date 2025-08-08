ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Friday urged the youth to value their time, stay united and remain vigilant against misinformation in the digital age.

Speaking at an event, the minister said that time was the most valuable asset in a person’s life, and stressed that success was not defined by social media trends but by how diligently one worked toward their goals.

“The person who values his time will be successful in life. Those who invest their time productively will be the ones to achieve greatness,” he said.

Highlighting the dangers of misinformation, Ahsan Iqbal cited a Quranic principle that he said is more relevant today than ever: “When someone brings you news, verify it, so you don’t regret it later.”

He warned against false narratives and misperceptions spread through social media about Pakistan’s unity, armed forces, and military leadership before May 6, this year.

However, he added, the events of May 10 proved otherwise, as the world saw Pakistan standing as a strong, unified nation with resilient armed forces and courageous military leadership.

Calling it a “case study in perception management,” Ahsan Iqbal urged young people to develop internal filters to distinguish truth from falsehood and to resist digital manipulation that distorts reality.

Shifting his focus to the future, the minister spoke passionately about Pakistan’s centennial year of independence in 2047. “Your generation will be at its peak. Your determination over the next 22 years will shape where Pakistan stands globally.”

He framed this as a national mission, encouraging the youth to see themselves as leaders of change, innovators and unifiers who can elevate the country to new heights by 2047.

Ahsan Iqbal called for the rejection of all voices that sow division, hatred or prejudice, adding that unity does not require uniformity. “We can be different and still be equal. Democracy thrives on diverse opinions, not on labeling others as inferior or disloyal,” he added.

The minister encouraged the youth to develop teamwork, respect for diversity, and collective competence, traits he described as essential for 21st-century nation-building.

“Work together, rise together, and never let hate live in your mind,” he advised the youth.