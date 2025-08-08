Pakistan Dispatches 18th Humanitarian Aid Consignment To Gaza
Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2025 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) In a demonstration of Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the Palestinian people, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, officiated the send-off of the 18th humanitarian aid consignment to Gaza at a ceremony held at Islamabad International Airport on Friday.
Under the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), in close coordination with relevant partners, facilitated the dispatch of this consignment.
The aid consignment comprised of essential supplies including dry ration packs, Meals Ready-to-Eat (MREs) and medicines.
The ceremony was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the NDMA, and the Ambassador of Palestine to Pakistan.
This consignment brings Pakistan’s total humanitarian assistance to Gaza to 18 shipments, comprising 1,815 tons of vital relief supplies. This sustained support reflects Pakistan’s resolute solidarity with the people of Gaza.
The Government of Pakistan reaffirms its unwavering support for the creation of a sovereign, independent, viable, and contiguous Palestinian State based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital in line with the UN Security Council resolutions, a statement issued by the foreign office spokesperson said.
