DEPC Reviews 57 Environmental NOC Cases,launches Online Portal
Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2025 | 02:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The Divisional Environmental Protection Committee,in a meeting chaired by Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzaib Awan on Friday reviewed 57 cases for environmental No-Objection Certificates (NOCs).
The applications covered a range of projects including poultry farms,petrol pumps,hospitals and brick kilns across the division.
During the meeting,the committee examined 26 applications for poultry farms,three for petrol pumps,one for a hospital and one for a brick kiln from the Sargodha district.
From the Mianwali district, 20 poultry farms and three petrol pump applications were considered.
Additionally,one case for a petrol pump from Bhakkar and one each for a poultry farm and a petrol pump from Khushab were presented.
A significant development announced at the meeting was the launch of the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) new online portal for NOC applications.Officials briefed the attendees that citizens could now submit their applications online.
The entire process,from scrutiny to the final decision,would be managed through this portal.
Applicants would be able to track the real-time status of their cases online and would also receive notifications regarding the committee's decision via email.
Addressing the meeting,the Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan emphasized the critical need for strict adherence to environmentally friendly policies.
He stated that no concessions would be made for violations of environmental laws.
"Protecting the environment is our collective responsibility, and balancing development activities with environmental preservation is the need of the hour," he remarked.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Director(DD) of Environment Muhammad Nawaz,Dr.Muhammad Ashraf from the University of Sargodha, Assistant Commissioner(AG) General Mujahid Abbas, and other relevant officials.
