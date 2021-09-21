(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP)- Karachi Imran Yaqoob Minhas Tuesday took notice of a suspect's death in custody of Pakistan Bazar Police Station and sought detailed report from officers concerned.

The Karachi Police Chief has assigned a senior level officer to investigate the incident from all aspects and submit a detailed report, according to spokesperson for Karachi Police.

Investigation authorities of PS Pakistan Bazar had taken suspect Usman, arrested in injured condition few days back, to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for treatment where he breathed his last.

The AIGP Karachi has said an action would be taken on recommendations of inquiry report.

Meanwhile, SSP Abid Qaimkhani told APP that the suspect was arrested in injured condition after an encounter by Hyderi Police Station and he was handed over to investigation authorities of PS Pakistan Bazar.

The suspect after his initial treatment was remanded under police custody. Usman was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital by investigating authorities where he passed away.