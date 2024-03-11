AIOU Aims To Enroll Out-of-school Children
Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has set a goal to provide education to underprivileged children who work in workshops, hotels, factories, and other similar places.
Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof Dr Nasir Mahmood, stated that AIOU is providing free metric education to people of Gilgit Baltistan, Merged Districts (Erstwhile known as FATA), and Baluchistan.
He said that AIOU is making all out efforts to enroll out of school children across the country. The Vice-Chancellor said that AIOU has decided to increase the annual budget for financial assistance to support the free matriculation education policy for residents of Gilgit-Baltistan, Merged Districts, and Balochistan.
The main objective of this initiative is to bring out-of-school children from these areas back to school by enrolling them in the matriculation program.
Admission forms and prospectus are available at the university's main campus, regional campuses, prospectus sale points, and SWIFT centers established across the country. Interested students can take admission in matriculation, FA, and certificate courses until March 20th with late fee charges.
